Conversions of Sikhs must stop: National Minority Commission chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Tribune News Service

Qadian, December 1

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), expressed dismay at the “deceitful manner” in which Christians were resorting to convert Sikhs to their religion.

“I have received reports that Sikhs are being forcibly converted to Christianity by missionaries. I am probing them. These are extra-constitutional conversions and need to be stopped immediately,” he said.

Lalpura, an ex-IPS officer who joined the BJP in 2012, was accompanied by BJP leader and ex-Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa. He also met members of the Ahmadiyya community and promised to take up their grievances with officials concerned in New Delhi. Lalpura was the chief guest at the sports function of Satnam Singh Bajwa memorial school.

He added that he had got reports that many conversions had taken place in areas located near the International Border. He added that he had asked the Punjab Government to provide an action taken report in such cases.

