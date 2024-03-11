Convict jumps parole, nabbed

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have arrested Mohar Singh, who was on eight-week parole from Muktsar jail, but did not report back. A case was registered against him under Section 9 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1962, and was declared proclaimed offender. Mohar was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment on January 10, 2015, under Sections 363, 366-A, 376-D of IPC and POCSO Act. OC

‘Yuva Nyay' programme

Chandigarh: Giving details about “Yuva Nyay” programme, Mohit Mohindra, head, Youth Congress, Punjab, on Sunday said the Congress would create 30 lakh jobs for youths. He said 10 lakh posts were lying vacant in several departments. The Congress would bring employment revolution if voted to power in the General Election. tns

Heroin seized near IB

Chandigarh: The BSF and the Punjab Police have seized 500 grams of heroin near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Sunday. A joint search operation was launched near Roranwala Khurd village, during which a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was found from the fields.

