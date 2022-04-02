Convicted Punjab cops' case goes to previous Bench

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

More than a year after Punjab undertook to frame a policy on taking action against the police officers convicted or booked for criminal offences, a bunch of 15 petitions on the issue has been referred to the Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal for adjudication.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Justice Jaishree Thakur of the High Court observed a perusal of the interim orders passed in the bunch of cases would reflect that the coordinate Bench of Justice Grewal has dealt with the matter with some detail. Justice Thakur observed Justice Grewal noticed that several PPS officers had been posted as SSPs in various districts in violation of the IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, read with the IPS (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955.

Pointing at a detailed order passed by Justice Grewal on March 15, 2021, Justice Thakur added it was noted in reference to an affidavit by Punjab Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, that the state was going to take a conscious decision and frame a policy with regard to action against police officers, who stood convicted or against whom an FIR stood registered.

“Since, the coordinate Bench is already seized of this matter, it would be appropriate that the matter is listed before the same Bench for further hearing. Let this bunch of 15 cases be listed before the same Bench after getting necessary approval from the Chief Justice,” Justice Thakur concluded. —

#punjab police