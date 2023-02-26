Convocation held at Sunam Dental College

Sangrur, February 25
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora and President of Dental Council of India Dr Dibyendu Majumdar awarded degrees to students at Guru Nanak Dev Dental College and Research Institute, Sunam, and wished them well for their future.
Dr Balbir asked the students to be speak with love and respect to patients, have deep knowledge about the subject, be available and dedicated to public service as doctors.
“Major improvements are being made in the field of health and education in the state. The Punjab Government has taken concrete steps to post required number of doctors in each community health centre and is fully committed to raise the standard of living of every section of society,” he said.
