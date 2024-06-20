Cop dies as revolver goes off accidentally

Sangrur, June 19
A Punjab Police constable, Prabhjot Singh (34), today died at his residence in Longowal village as his service revolver reportedly went off accidentally when he was cleaning it. He is survived by mother, wife, a son and a daughter.
Gobind Singh Longowal, former SGPC president, said Prabhjot had performed duty with him as a gunman for more than eight years till May 25. However, the district police authorities withdrew him from his (Longowal) security on account of requirement of more police personnel for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Longowal added.
Station House Officer (SHO) of the Longowal Police Station Vinod Kumar confirmed that the constable died as his service revolver went off accidentally. He said he was now posted at the Sangrur Police Lines, but he had yet to deposit his service revolver with the police.
