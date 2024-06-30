Cop dies of drug abuse in Ajnala

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 29

Rampant drug abuse has not even spared law-enforcing agencies if the death of a cop in Ajnala here today is anything to go by.

Gursewak Singh (24), a resident of Tedkalan village in Ajnala, was found dead in nearby Kayampur village. He was currently posted at Ludhiana and was on leave due to death of his aunt. Though the family members allege that he died due to drug abuse, the police said that the cause of death would be ascertained only after autopsy.

Harbans Singh, grandfather of the deceased, said that Gursewak was recruited in the Punjab Police on compassionate grounds as his father died on duty. He said he fell into bad company and started consuming drugs.

He alleged that drugs were easily available in the village and a similar situation prevailed in the nearby Kayampur and Kamalpur villages.

”Three persons are involved in drug peddling in our neighborhood but the police do nothing to curb drug abuse,” he alleged.

Rajkumar, DSP Ajnala, said that no syringe was found near the body. ”The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for autopsy. We will take appropriate action after the post-mortem examination report,” he said.

