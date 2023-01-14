Cop dragged on car bonnet in Moga city

Moga, January 13
An on-duty jawan of the Home Guards posted with the traffic police was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Moga city late on Thursday.
The incident took place on Akalsar road when the traffic police spotted the car parked on the wrong side of the road. On seeing the police, the driver of the car tried to drive away from the spot.
Home Guard Jagtar Singh tried to stop him but was dragged along by the car. Jagtar managed to jump over the bonnet. Fortunately, the police personnel on duty managed to stop the car and saved the life of the victim.
He was rushed to the district hospital for treatment and is said to be out of danger, said Dr Sukhpreet Singh, SMO.
