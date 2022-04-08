Cop honoured for turning down bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai on Thursday conferred a Commendation Certification (Class-I) on Head Constable Gurpreet Singh, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, for turning down a bribe offered by a traffic violator.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which the Head Constable could be seen refusing a bribe offer of Rs 200 for exempting a traffic violator from a challan.

“Janab, make a video (of the traffic violator), see he is offering me Rs 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s group to show him how people are forcibly offering a bribe to the police,” Gurpreet was seen telling this to his senior as he turned down the bribe offer.

The ADGP (Traffic) said taking note of the viral video, they had decided to honour and appreciate Gurpreet’s good deed. He also wished the Head Constable good luck and encouraged him to always perform his duty with same sincerity and honesty in future also.