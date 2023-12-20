Gangster killed following encounter with police in Punjab’s Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 20

A gangster was shot dead by the Amritsar rural police on Wednesday as he tried to flee after opening fire at the police.

An encounter between Amritpal Singh Amri (22) and the police occurred in the morning at the Dharad village canal in Jandiala Guru.

Amri, wanted in four murder cases, was arrested on Sunday. The police took him to the spot after he confessed to hiding a heroin consignment there. Besides the heroin, the police also found an imported .9mm pistol.

The accused took the pistol and fired at the police leaving a cop injured in the leg while another police official narrowly escaped as a bullet pierced through his turban. Amri wanted to flee, taking advantage of the dense fog.

SSP Satinder Singh said Amri was an accomplice of notorious gangster Happy Jatt. The police seized the heroin and pistol from the spot.

