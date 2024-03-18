Cop killed as gangster attacks raiding CIA team in Mukerian

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, March 17

A senior constable of the CIA staff of the Punjab Police was shot by a gangster at Mansoorpur village today.

On receiving information that gangster Sukhwinder Rana was in the village in Mukerian and having illegal weapons, a team of the CIA staff from Hoshiarpur conducted a raid.

Upon its arrival, the gangster opened fire in which a senior constable was killed.

DSP, Mukerian, Vipin Kumar told reporters that the CIA staff had received information about his presence, for which a raid was conducted in Mansoorpur village. During the raid, a gangster Rana opened fire on the police. The bullet hit senior constable Amritpal Singh in his chest, who was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mukerian, but Amritpal succumbed during treatment.

At the same time, Mansoorpur was converted into a police cantonment and a large number of police force was deployed to search for the accused.

SSP Surinder Lamba, who reached the spot, told reporters that the accused Sukhwinder Rana, a resident of Mansoorpur, already had two cases of murder and attempt to murder. The SSP said on receiving information that he had illegal weapons, the CIA staff came to arrest him. Rana fired three bullets at the CIA team in which Amritpal was martyred as one of the bullets hit him in his chest.

The police were conducting raids to nab the accused. The records of the accused were being scrutinised.

Meanwhile, releasing the picture of the accused, the police have also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone, who reveals his whereabouts and the name and address of the informer will be kept secret.

