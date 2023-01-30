Cop kills woman constable in Ferozepur, shoots himself with AK-47

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 29

A police constable, posted in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, shot dead a woman constable using his AK-47 rifle last night.

The constable, identified as Gursewak Singh (32), fled the spot and went to Moga where he shot himself using the assault rifle near Dagru village. Gursewak Singh belonged to Naurang ke Siyal village while her wife Amanpreet Kaur (26) was a resident of Chuchak village in Zira. Both were reportedly staying in Police Lines quarters.

The incident took place late last night when Amanpreet Kaur was coming back from the Ferozepur Cantonment police station after her duty with her niece on a bike. She was posted as computer operator.

As soon as they reached near Baba Sher Shah Wali Chowk near the SSP residence, Gursewak, who was probably following them in his car, blocked their way and allegedly fired five rounds of which four bullets hit her, killing the woman constable on the spot. Her relative took her to the Civil Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

As per information, Amanpreet Kaur got married in 2014 with Kulwant Singh of Kaliyanwala village and the couple had a daughter. After her marriage, Amanpreet joined the Punjab Police as a constable in 2016.

Sources said after three years of marriage, their relations turned sour and eventually they got divorced. Her daughter was staying with her father Kulwant Singh.

While interacting with mediapersons, Kulwant said recently Amanpreet had realised her mistake and wanted to come back to the family. “She loved her daughter and used to come to meet her. I also never stopped her,” said Kulwant, adding that he had no idea why the incident took place.

Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, said as per preliminary reports, the deceased constables had relations. “Both had reportedly some altercation a few days back which seemingly turned ugly,” said the SSP, adding that they were further investigating the matter.

