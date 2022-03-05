Cop on EVM security dies

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 4

A sub-inspector, Baldev Chand (50), posted outside a strongroom in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) died of a gunshot injury in the wee hours today.

SHO Parvinder Singh, in a statement, said the preliminary investigation suggested that the service revolver of the sub-inspector went off accidentally resulting into the death of Baldev Chand.

However, the police said it had been investigating the exact cause of the bullet injury. As per preliminary reports, the sources said Baldev Chand of Simrewala village of Jalalabad had allegedly shot himself dead, the reason for which was yet to be ascertained.

The sources said the police personnel posted with Baldev heard the gunshot about 3.30 am and noticed that Baldev was lying on the floor outside the strongroom. He was shifted to a local district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Baldev was posted outside the strongroom as a police team incharge. —