Cop shoots dead woman constable in Punjab's Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 29

A police constable, Gursewak Singh, allegedly shot dead a woman constable of Punjab Police in Ferozepur last night and later allegedly died by suicide in Moga district in the wee hours of Sunday.

The woman constable was posted at the Ferozepur Cantonment police station as a computer operator. She was a resident of Chuchak Wind village in Ferozepur district, a police official said.

Gursewak Singh was a member of a SWAT team. He reportedly shot dead the woman constable and later allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.

The Moga police have recovered the body of Gursewak Singh and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased cop was a resident of Naurang Ke Sial village, some 3 km away from Ferozepur city.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Gursewak fled the spot after killing the woman constable towards the Zira side and then entered Moga district. A police team from Ferozepur was reportedly chasing him.

Further investigations are under way.