Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 7

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, the suspect in the Kangana slapgate incident at the Chandigarh airport, was formally booked by the Mohali police today. A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC has been registered at the airport police station. No arrest has been made in the case. The police said both of these were bailable offences.

Some farmer outfits today threw their weight behind the constable who allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut, saying the entire sequence leading to the incident needed to be properly investigated.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee lent support to the constable and threatened to stage protests if any coercive action was taken against her. They demanded that an FIR be registered against the actor-turned-politician for “calling the people of Punjab separatists” and for trying to incite people. They said on June 9, an “insaaf march” would be held in Mohali to seek justice for her.

Farmer leader and BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also voiced his support for Kulwinder Kaur. Tikait condemned her suspension, calling it unjust. In a video statement, Tikait expressed solidarity with Kulwinder and her family, urging the newly elected MP to refrain from making provocative statements. Meanwhile, Vinay Kajla, DIG, CISF, Airport (North Sector), reached the airport from New Delhi and reviewed the security protocols as a preventive measure. He also met security personnel and tried to boost their morale.

Talking to The Tribune, he said the suspect apparently slapped the MP in a rush of blood over a past statement of the MP regarding participation of women in the farmers’ protest. “She is apologetic now. Both she and her husband, who is posted here in the dog squad, have faced no punishment in the past 15 years. Her husband told me that she even gave a chocolate to a child a few days ago when she came to click a selfie with her in uniform,” Kajla said. The DIG said the inquiry report would be submitted to the authorities within three days.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali