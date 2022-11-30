 Cops 'cane-charge' protesting labourers marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur : The Tribune India

Cops 'cane-charge' protesting labourers marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur

Labourers and cops suffer injuries

Cops 'cane-charge' protesting labourers marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur

Police trying to stop protesters in Sangrur.



Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 30

After struggling for hours to prevent labourers from marching towards the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Dreamland Colony on Patiala road here, police on Wednesday allegedly cane-charged the protesters to disperse them.

After getting time for a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann on December 21, labourers ended their protest, but announced to intensify their agitation if government failed to fulfil their long-pending demands.

“As per our announced programme, we were peacefully marching towards the residence of CM, but cops tried to stop us with big barricades, trucks and other means. But when they failed, they used force on us and our 22 members suffered injuries,” alleged Mukesh Malaud, president of Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee (ZPSC).

Members of ZPSC, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Kul Hind Khet Mazdoor Union and Dihati Mazdoor Sabha converged on Patiala road. Cops and labourers pushed each other as the latter tried to move towards CM’s residence. Police personnel who were outnumbered by labourers allegedly used sticks over a group of labourers, who were leading the march.

Their main demands include amendment in law to solve the problem of reserved lands from village common lands, 33 per cent representation of Dalits in village cooperative societies, cancellation of FIRs registered against ZPSC members for protests and debt to Dalits without guarantee.

SSP Sangrur Surendra Lamba denied any cane-charge and said both sides pushed each other as cops tried to prevent labourers from reaching in front of CM residence.

“There was no cane charge as cops only tried to stop labourers from reaching near CM residence. Cops have also suffered injuries,” the SSP said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

2
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

3
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

4
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

7
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

8
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

9
Punjab

Centre refuses release of Rural Development Fund to Punjab

10
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in Jul-Sept quarter, in line with RBI projection

India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors

GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

Coivd-style pandemics to become more common in future


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

MoD grants three more months to pensioners for annual life certification

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Conman Sukesh’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested; gave expensive gifts to actresses on his behalf

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala