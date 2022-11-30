Cops 'cane-charge' protesting labourers marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 30

After struggling for hours to prevent labourers from marching towards the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Dreamland Colony on Patiala road here, police on Wednesday allegedly cane-charged the protesters to disperse them.

After getting time for a meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann on December 21, labourers ended their protest, but announced to intensify their agitation if government failed to fulfil their long-pending demands.

“As per our announced programme, we were peacefully marching towards the residence of CM, but cops tried to stop us with big barricades, trucks and other means. But when they failed, they used force on us and our 22 members suffered injuries,” alleged Mukesh Malaud, president of Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee (ZPSC).

Members of ZPSC, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha, Kul Hind Khet Mazdoor Union and Dihati Mazdoor Sabha converged on Patiala road. Cops and labourers pushed each other as the latter tried to move towards CM’s residence. Police personnel who were outnumbered by labourers allegedly used sticks over a group of labourers, who were leading the march.

Their main demands include amendment in law to solve the problem of reserved lands from village common lands, 33 per cent representation of Dalits in village cooperative societies, cancellation of FIRs registered against ZPSC members for protests and debt to Dalits without guarantee.

SSP Sangrur Surendra Lamba denied any cane-charge and said both sides pushed each other as cops tried to prevent labourers from reaching in front of CM residence.

“There was no cane charge as cops only tried to stop labourers from reaching near CM residence. Cops have also suffered injuries,” the SSP said.