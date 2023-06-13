Cops chase away farmers staging dharna for land ownership rights

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 12

The police chased away protesting farmers from the panchayat land in border Nawa Salemshah village here today. Some protesters were allegedly taken into police custody. Notably, villagers under the banner of the Kisan, Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had been staging protest in the village from last 10 days seeking ownership rights of the land they had been tilling.

Fazilka DSP Shubeg Singh said some villagers had encroached upon 22 to 25 acres of panchayat land and were not ready to vacate it. He said after getting directions from the higher authorities to provide police protection to revenue officials, they chased away protesters and confiscated their tents and other material.

The police first warned protesters to show any record regarding the ownership of the land failing which they were taken away.

Committee president Jagdish Mansa said farmers had been tilling 115 acres of government land since decades. He said they were seeking the ownership rights of the land.