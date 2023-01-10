Pathankot: Cops crack the whip against illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, January 9

The police cracked the whip against illegal mining by seizing three polcain machines and half-dozen tippers from near the Ravi river in the Narot Jaimal Singh area.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakhi said the police had information that unauthorised sand excavation was taking place at night in a village near Narot. “We informed the mining officials and conducted a joint raid.”

#illegal mining #pathankot