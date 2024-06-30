Cops, farm leader injured in attempt to resolve fight between two groups

Faridkot, June 29
Three cops and a farmers’ union leader sustained multiple injuries in Amiwala village of Dharamkot area in Moga on Saturday. They had attempted to stop a fight between two groups of youths in the village. Due to the critical condition of the farm leader, he was referred to DMC Ludhiana. Three cops, including an ASI, are undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital.
According to the sources in police, a police party led by ASI Gurdeep Singh had reached the village on receiving a complaint about a fight between two groups of youths in Amiwala.
Accompanied by a police constable and homeguard jawan, when ASI Gurdeep Singh reached the spot, the youths started pelting stones at the police. Sources in police claimed that some youths overpowered the ASI and snatched his service revolver. ASI sustained a head injury after a brick hit him. Constable Rajinder Singh and Home Guard Gopal Singh also got multiple injuries.
According to police sources, farmer leader Malkit Singh, who reached the spot to resolve the dispute, also came under the stone pelting attack and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to DMC Ludhiana for treatment.
Moga SP (D) Bal Krishan Singla said the police were identifying the culprits and a criminal case under Section 307 of the IPC and Arms Act had also been registered.
