Barnala cops foil jobless teachers' bid to gherao Education Minister's residence

Tribune News Service

Barnala, May 8

The Barnala police and members of the Unemployed PTI Teachers’ Union on Sunday tried to gherao the residence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. After being stopped by cops, some agitators also tried to scale the wall.

Start recruitment We will intensify our agitation in case the government fails to start the recruitment process. — Amandeep Kamboj, PTI Teachers’ Union Head

“Despite repeated assurances by the Education Minister, the government has yet not started the recruitment process. The advertisement (recruitment of PTI) was given on December 16, 2021. Except PTI, the government has started recruitment process of teachers,” said Amandeep Kamboj, president of the union.

The protesters and cops pushed each other as the former tried to break the barricades. “We will intensify our agitation in the coming days incase the state government fails to start the recruitment process,” said Kamboj.

Barnala DSP Rajesh Sanehi said the protesters tried to break the barricades and cops only stopped them.

