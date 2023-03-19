Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 18

The Punjab Police crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal on Saturday comes at a time when the police were continuously on the back foot on the law and order situation.

On one side, they have faced sit-in dharnas by various organisations for the release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’. On the other, they had received flak for letting Amritpal take control of the Ajnala police station and indulge in violence, causing injuries to several officer. Then, Amritpal had openly threatened the police, state government and even Home Minister Amit Shah, daring them to take action.

Under pressure The police were on the back foot over gangster Bishnoi’s TV interviews

Were also on tenterhooks over Moosewala’s death anniversary event in Mansa on Sunday

The last few days have been particularly tough for the police with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi giving back to back interviews to a TV channel, allegedly from a jail in the state. The police have another cause for concern as thousands of people have started gathering at Moosa village today to observe the first death anniversary of singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday.

The suspension of Internet services in the state during the police operation against Amritpal can also come in handy tomorrow as the services will remain suspended at least till noon on Sunday

The slain singer’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, had earlier this month staged a day-long dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha, criticising the government for not completing the investigation in their son’s killing case. Word in official circles was that the death anniversary could generate a lot of heat against the government as Moosewala’s parents and fans are already running a campaign, alleging injustice in the case. Moosewala’s father had announced that he would drive around in the car in which his son was killed.

Amritpal is the biggest challenge to the administration as the police and intelligence agencies seemed to be at their wits end on how to handle him without making him a ‘martyr’.