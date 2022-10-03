Cops, jobless teachers scuffle near Punjab CM's house in SAngrur

Sangrur, October 2
Members of the Unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) Teachers’ Union and the police reportedly got into a scuffle, when the former tried to march towards the CM’s residence here today.
“After our long agitation, the government advertised 2,000 posts of PTI in primary schools. But the recruitment process hasn’t commenced till now. AAP leaders had promised before the Assembly polls that recruitment will be conducted, but after the formation of their government, they have forgotten us,” said Amandeep Kamboj, union president. “Our members suffered injuries as the police used force to remove us. We will intensify our agitation,” Kamboj added.
Meanwhile, SHO Prateek Jindal denied having used any force. “We only prevented the protesters from reaching near the CM house.”
