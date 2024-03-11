Cops on edge as 2 farm factions protest at Ahmedgarh railway station

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 10

The administration remained on toes after two groups of activists of different farmers’ organisations reached Ahmedgarh Railway Station, both claiming first right on the main platform.

Though activists of Bhartia Kissan Union (Ekta Azad) led by Sher Singh Maholi were expected to organise protest in response to call given by the SKM (non-political) led by Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, they (Ekta Azad activists) were shocked to find the platform occupied by activists of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) on their arrival at the pre-decided venue. Ludhiana district general secretary Saudagar Singh Ghudani led the Ugrahan group activists.

As the administration was not aware of the action program of dharna by Ekta Ugrahan and four other outfits — BKU Ekta Dhaner, Kirti Kisan Union, Bhartia Kisan Union Malwa and Kisan Mazdoor Committee Doaba, — senior functionaries led by DSP (Special Branch) Ranjit Singh Bains had to convene parley to meeting to persuade both the groups for organising peaceful dharna at some distance apart on the railway station.

Situation became tense when high pitch sounds of loudspeakers of both factions mixed with each other and speeches became almost undecipherable.

Sher Singh Maholi, heading activists of Bhartia Kissan Union Ekta Azad said unsavoury situation had arose when contrary to expectation they found the railway station platform occupied by activists of other outfits. Maholi regretted that activists from twenty villages of Malerkotla district had to wait for a long time.

Speakers including Sher Singh Maholi, Pradeep Singh Rachhin, Nirmal Singh, Charan Singh, Jagtar Singh, Gurmail Singh Chhanna, Pritam Singh, Harkesh Singh, Darshan Singh, Satya Kaur and Kamaljit Kaur condemned the Union Government for alleged discrimination against farmers and non-acceptance of their demands.

On the other hand, BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) Ludhiana general secretary Saudagar Singh Ghudani said the rail rook program had been held in response to call given by senior functionaries of his union.

