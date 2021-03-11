Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Cops probe Neeraj Bawana gang’s claim of retaliatory attack

Chandigarh, June 1
Police officials said today they were verifying claims after a Facebook post allegedly by a gang threatened to take revenge for singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.
An official said they took all Facebook posts about or by gangsters seriously.
“This could be a serious threat or someone might try to make such claims for sensation, publicity or to get security,” they said.
In the post, the Neeraj Bawana gang vowed a retaliatory attack, saying they “will give results in two days”. Bawana, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is a history-sheeter. He is facing trial in a number of murder and ransom cases. The post came from an unverified account. However, police sources said it was common for gangsters to make new accounts.
