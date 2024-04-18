Cops probe sacrilege incident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, April 18
Two pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found to be cut with a sharp object at a gurdwara in village Pota here, said police on Thursday.
The incident took place at gurdwara Shri Guru Ravidass, said police.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Bipan Kumar said during the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the two ‘pathees’ (priests) discovered that ‘angs’ (two pages) had been cut with a sharp object.
Upon inspection of another ‘Saroop’ (a physical copy of the Guru Granth Sahib), it was found that a page was taped and there were cut marks on some other pages.
Police said no CCTV cameras had been installed on the gurdwara premises.
An FIR has been lodged in the matter, said police, adding that investigation is underway.
