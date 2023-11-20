Cops quiz workers in hosiery unit owner kidnapping case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

In the kidnapping case of a hosiery owner, Sambhav Jain, the Ludhiana police have been questioning the workers working in the hosiery factory. Police is not ruling out the angle that some insiders (hosiery workers) might have connived with the kidnappers and gave them inputs about the location of their owner. Even call details of some factory workers are being scanned to check if they were in touch with any suspects.

Police sources maintained that Sambhav had a good hosiery season this year and he had also earned a good profit. It could be possible that some insider who was aware of this might have orchestrated the kidnapping. However, so far no role of any worker has been established.

Apart from this, police teams have scanned dozens of CCTV cameras to get clue about the entry and exist route of the kidnappers. Police have one CCTV footage of the car going on Delhi road and heading towards Khanna side around 11pm.

Sources, however, maintained that the police have not made any headway in the case. Special teams have been formed by the Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu to crack the case.

On November 17 night, Sambhav was cornered by five persons who after thrashing him abducted him in his SUV and shot him in his leg. They demanded Rs 5 crore to release him. However, when the victim’s wife came with the money and some ornaments, kidnappers suspecting police movement didn’t collect the ransom money and threw the victim on the road and fled.

Interestingly, Sambhav had purchased the SUV a few days before Diwali.