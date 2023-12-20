Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 19

As part of its ongoing drive against drugs and to instil a sense of security among the populace, the police conducted raids at drugs hotspots in Bathinda district today.

Under a cordon and search operation, Bathinda police today conducted raids at Bir Talab, Dhobiana Basti, Kheta Singh Basti and other areas and arrested 32 persons while 27 vehicles were impounded. These areas were identified by the police as hotspots of drug trade and havens for anti-social elements.

