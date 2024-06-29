Cops scour CCTV clips, reach out to victim pushed off train

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 28

Days after registering an FIR for attempt to commit culpable homicide against three unidentified persons who had pushed Jammu-based Tushar Thakur off a moving train on May 19, the Government Railway Police here contacted the victim on Friday and gathered clues to identify the suspects.

“I can identify the suspects who had pushed me off the train. Among the three, one was a turbaned youth and all were wearing T-shirts. The turbaned youth sported a beard, while the others were clean-shaven. I remember their faces and can identify them if I see them. All were about my age,” the victim told the railway police official.

With little clue about the identity of the suspects, the police are learnt to be relying on CCTV footage of various railway stations.

With The Tribune highlighting the plight of the family, seeking justice for their son, Railway police officials today examined the CCTV footage at the Ludhiana railway station in a bid to zero in on suspects, in case they had they de-boarded the train there. The GRP also formed separate teams to scour footage of other stoppages where the train had halted en route to Ahmedabad. Sources said the police were also contacting staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express for leads.

