Cops search sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla’s house, send his phone recordings to forensic lab

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 25

The police on Wednesday searched the house of sacked Punjab health minister Vijay Singla and procured details of his bank accounts.

Officials investigating the case said they have intimated the proceedings of the case to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan as required by the protocols.

The phone recording has been sent to the forensic laboratory for further verification. Police officials said they are probing the call details of the suspect and verifying other information.

Cops who visited Singla's house said his room was searched but police "did not find much there".

Singla and his OSD-nephew Pradeep Kumar were kept in the lock-up of the Phase-8 police station. Their questioning lasted for more than five hours at a stretch today.

Singla and his nephew were brought to Mohali Civil Hospital in Phase-6 for medical examination later in the day. A visibly tired Singla bore a grim look on his face as he sat in a police vehicle with tinted glasses and left the place.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, "The two suspects were taken for medical examination today. Police are investigating the matter."

Dr Vijay Singla and his OSD-nephew Pradeep Kumar were arrested under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday and sent to three-day police remand till May 27.