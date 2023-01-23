Mandi Gobindgarh cops seize 70 rolls of Chinese kite string

Fatehgarh Sahib, Jan 22
Acting on a tip off, the Mandi Gobindgarh police raided a house and seized 70 rolls of Chinese string. The police arrested Honey Tandon who was selling the dor secretly and a case was registered against him.
SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal warned that strict action would be initiated if anyone selling the illegal string. She said if a minor was found flying kites using it, his/her parents would also be booked.
In another incident, two fingers of a pillion rider were cut off when trying to save his face from a China dor on the Sirhind-Chandigarh road today. The victim, Harinder Singh of Mandor village,was rushed to a hospital and was discharged after getting stitches.
