Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda, February 21
The police thwarted a major contract killing attempt with the arrest of two persons after recovering a .32 bore pistol, along with one magazine and four live cartridges, from their possession, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.
Those arrested have been identified as Tarandeep Singh, alias Laddi, of Jaito in Faridkot and Kuldeep Singh, alias Kali, of Sri Muktsar Sahib. Both are history-sheeters and wanted by Punjab Police in extortion case and Haryana Police in car snatching case. DGP Gaurav Yadav said the police teams have arrested both the accused persons, who were hatching a conspiracy to kill Malout-based person on directions of US-based Niranjan Singh alias Nick.
Nick wanted to settle scores with his relative and had hired Laddi and Kali to kill him, he added.
AIG, Counter Intelligence, Bathinda zone, Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Nick sent Rs 2.5 lakh in the bank account of Laddi’s mother for purchasing weapon. A case has been registered under the Arms Act.
