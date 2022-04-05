Cops to be feted on b'day

Chandigarh, April 4
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP VK Bhawra today began felicitating police personnel on their birthdays. A greeting card jointly signed by the CM and DGP was presented to 404 cops.
Some police officials arranged bouquets and cakes for the cops. DGP Bhawra said the CM had directed the Punjab Police to convey felicitations to the family members of all cops to imbibe a sense of belonging. The greeting card reads: “Today on your Birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...