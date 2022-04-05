Cops to be feted on b'day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP VK Bhawra today began felicitating police personnel on their birthdays. A greeting card jointly signed by the CM and DGP was presented to 404 cops.

Some police officials arranged bouquets and cakes for the cops. DGP Bhawra said the CM had directed the Punjab Police to convey felicitations to the family members of all cops to imbibe a sense of belonging. The greeting card reads: “Today on your Birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family.” —