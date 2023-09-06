Cops to use AI to counter drone, drug threats

Gurdaspur, September 5
The police will take recourse to artificial intelligence (AI) to counter the threats of drones and drugs in border areas, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.
The DGP was on a tour of Pathankot and Gurdaspur to strengthen Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and also to reward members of the VDCs which had helped the police curb drug smuggling in the border areas in the last few months.
Besides DIG (Border) Narinder Bhargav, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, Harish Dayama, Ashwini Gotyal and Satinder Singh, police chiefs of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala and Amritsar (Rural), provided inputs to the DGP about the VDCs’functioning.
