Cops were under pressure to arrest him, claims Congress

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 7

Congress leaders have alleged that contractor Gurdhian Singh was being harassed by the AAP government for the past one month.

Gurdhian, who died allegedly by suicide by driving his car into the Bhakra canal, was the husband of Mohali Zila Parishad head Jaswinder Kaur. They had four children.

Harassed by govt The AAP govt is misusing police force to harass our workers. Gurdhian was called to police station a few days ago and harassed” — Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health Minister

Currently residing in Sector 68, Mohali, Gurdhian was into the business of setting up mobile phone towers and generator sets on high-rise buildings. He had employed around 300 workers and had contracts all over Punjab.

In the Mohali political circle, Gurdhian was considered close to former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

A case was registered against him at the Sohana police station in 2021, which the Congress men had termed an act of political vendetta. A cross-FIR was also registered in the case.

Sidhu said: “In the past 50 days, four sarpanches have been booked on one pretext or the other. The AAP government is misusing police force to harass our workers. Gurdhian was a social worker who focused on the development of his village. Police were being pressurised to arrest him. He was called to the police station a few days ago and harassed. CM Bhagwant Mann had assured no vendetta politics would be done, but it is happening on a daily basis.”