Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 4

Even as six days have gone by since singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa, the police are still clueless about the identity of the assailants.

2 Bishnoi aides held Muktsar: The police have caught two alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and seized a pistol, three cartridges, two cell phones and a motorcycle without a registration number were seized from them. The two were produced in a court, which sent them to 3-day police custody. TNS

After scouring the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at various points from Moosewala’s house at Musa village to the crime spot, the police have now started checking all petrol stations and hotels in the area from where the police have got several pictures of the Corolla and the Bolero which were used during the crime.

Sources said the Mansa police had arrested three more persons. Some suspects from Haryana were also being questioned in connection with singer’s murder. The police are said to have obtained information about the suspects from CCTV cameras and intelligence agencies.

The sources further said the police had obtained a new video footage of the killers, which was taken by a young man passing by the spot. The 7-8 seconds long clip purportedly shows one of the assailants shooting at Moosewala’s Thar. When the killers saw the man filming them, he was also shot at, but he escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, Mansa SSP Gaurav Tora claimed the police had got several vital clues and the killers would be nabbed soon. Moosewala, along with his two associates, was travelling in his vehicle to see a relative last Sunday when unidentified persons fired nearly 30 bullets at him at Jawaharke village in Mansa. While the singer was declared brought dead, his two associates received injuries and are undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.