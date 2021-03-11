Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

Bathinda, June 4
Even as six days have gone by since singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa, the police are still clueless about the identity of the assailants.
2 Bishnoi aides held
Muktsar: The police have caught two alleged associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and seized a pistol, three cartridges, two cell phones and a motorcycle without a registration number were seized from them. The two were produced in a court, which sent them to 3-day police custody. TNS
After scouring the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at various points from Moosewala’s house at Musa village to the crime spot, the police have now started checking all petrol stations and hotels in the area from where the police have got several pictures of the Corolla and the Bolero which were used during the crime.
Sources said the Mansa police had arrested three more persons. Some suspects from Haryana were also being questioned in connection with singer’s murder. The police are said to have obtained information about the suspects from CCTV cameras and intelligence agencies.
The sources further said the police had obtained a new video footage of the killers, which was taken by a young man passing by the spot. The 7-8 seconds long clip purportedly shows one of the assailants shooting at Moosewala’s Thar. When the killers saw the man filming them, he was also shot at, but he escaped unhurt.
Meanwhile, Mansa SSP Gaurav Tora claimed the police had got several vital clues and the killers would be nabbed soon. Moosewala, along with his two associates, was travelling in his vehicle to see a relative last Sunday when unidentified persons fired nearly 30 bullets at him at Jawaharke village in Mansa. While the singer was declared brought dead, his two associates received injuries and are undergoing treatment at DMC, Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police