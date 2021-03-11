Corbevax jabs halted in Punjab due to shortage of supply

Chandigarh: Due to shortage of supply, the Health Department on Thursday stopped adminsitering Corbevax. The vaccination is being administered to kids aged between 12 and 14 years. An official said the vaccination has been stopped due to non-availability from the Centre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
HC turns down plea to keep BJP leader Bagga in Haryana, next hearing on Saturday
Bagga’s counsel Chetan Mittal raised a question on his arres...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India's position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...