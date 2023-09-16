Cotton sells above MSP, farmers upbeat

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 15

Cotton farmers are upbeat as private players are purchasing the advanced sown crop at a higher price than the MSP.

The private traders are paying between Rs 7,400 to Rs 7,600 per quintal against the MSP of Rs 6,620.

In southern malwa, Bathinda, Fazilka, Mansa and Muktsar are the major cotton producing districts. However, the area under cotton cultivation has reduced drastically this year to 1.75 lakh hectares as compared to 2.48 lakh hectares last year.

Sanjiv Dutt of Winsome Textile Industries Limited said, “At present, cotton is selling between Rs 7,400 and Rs 7,600 per quintal. Last year, cotton was initially sold for Rs 8,000 per quintal but rates fell down below the MSP after a few days.”

Sachin Garg, who is a commission agent in Bathinda, said, “This year, area under the cotton cultivation has reduced. Thus, produce will be less. As a result, it is selling above the MSP. Moreover, pink bollworm has failed to affect the crop so far. In the coming days, the price can touch Rs 10,000.”

BKU leader Jasvir Singh said, “Private buyers are purchasing above the MSP. It is too early to comment.”