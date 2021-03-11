Could not furnish factually correct info in tainted cops case, HC told

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 23

Punjab’s then Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Aggarwal has admitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that factually correct information could not be furnished in tainted cops case.

The submission came as Aggarwal furnished an unconditional apology in response to the issuance of notice to him by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal. He was asked to show cause why directions be not issued for filing a complaint with the judicial magistrate for the offence of perjury after his admission.

Appearing before Justice Grewal’s Bench during the resumed hearing, Aggarwal submitted he did not have an independent mechanism for furnishing information as the administrative head of the Home Department. As such, he had to rely on the information submitted by the SSPs of several districts. He also added that correct information could not be furnished due to oversight and communication gap.

Taking a note of his submissions, unconditional apology and assurance, Justice Grewal asserted: “He has got unblemished service record of 32 years and has now been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), Punjab. The apology of the officer appears to be bonafide and the explanation is satisfactory. Therefore, the notice with regard to initiation of perjury proceedings is discharged”.

Before parting with the case, Justice Grewal made clear that, the Joint Secretary (Police), Ministry of Home Affairs, would be present in court, if the reply on behalf of respondent-Government of India was not filed before the next date of hearing.

Justice Grewal has already barred tainted police officers from investigating and occupying public dealing posts, while condemning the posting of PPS officers as SSPs in several districts. In his detailed order, Justice Grewal made it clear that police officers charge-sheeted and/or convicted in a criminal case involving moral turpitude, would not remain posted on public dealing posts.