Counselling may go on, but no final result: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the final result as regards appointment of ETT teachers will not be declared, although the counselling may go on. The embargo on result declaration will remain in operation at least till July 1, the next date of hearing in the matter. In all, 2,364 posts are to be filled.

The direction by Justice Sudeepti Sharma came on a plea filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Mahavir Singh and other petitioners. They had challenged an order passed by the Punjab Director Education, Recruitment Directorate, whereby candidates having 18-month diploma in elementary education from the National Institute of Open Schooling were held “not liable to be considered for appointment”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.