Counselling over, 45% BDS seats still vacant in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 28

In the last round of counselling for admissions in 11 medical and 16 dental colleges in the state, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Wednesday filled all 17 MBBS vacant seats. But out of the 637 vacant BDS seats, only 21 seats could be filled, leaving 616 seats as vacant. All dental colleges in the state offer 1,350 BDS seats and there were five rounds of counselling to fill these.

Colleges hopeful of another round Of 637 vacant seats, only 21 seats could be filled, leaving 616 seats vacant

All dental colleges in the state offer 1,350 seats

Colleges are hopeful that they will get another chance of filling the seats

DCI warns colleges against indulging in malpractice to fill these

With almost 45 per cent seats vacant in BDS courses, the dental colleges are hopeful that the Dental Council of India (DCI) and the state government will give the colleges another chance of filling these seats with another round of counselling while relaxing the eligibility criteria

In view of high number of vacant BDS seats, the DCI has already delayed the uploading of the BDS students’ details by two week. Earlier, the DCI had asked all dental colleges to ensure that uploading the details of the students in BDS course not later than midnight of December 28 but on Wednesday the DCI has extended this deadline to January 14, 2023.

In order to attract more students, some dental colleges are offering up to 50 per cent discount or concession in the tuition fee, while others are uploading false information about the students admitted in their colleges on DCI portal.

In a letter to all dental college on Wednesday, the DCI stated that some dental colleges had uploaded the details of students who were not admitted in their college, because of which the college where the student has actually taken admission was unable to upload the details.

The DCI has warned the colleges against uploading this wrong information and asked them to only upload the details of genuine and bonafide admissions of their college.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #Faridkot #MBBS