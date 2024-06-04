Counting at 117 centres, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

The counting of votes for the elections will commence at 8 am on June 4 at 117 centres in the state, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, said here today. A total of 328 candidates are in the fray.

Three-tier security in place around all counting centres in the state

A total of 64 counting observers, drawn from the All-India Services and Civil Services cadre of various states, will oversee the counting process. The experienced officials have been tasked with ensuring that the counting is conducted transparently, efficiently and in strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Divulging the details about the counting centres, Sibin C said a total of 117 counting centres had been set up in the state in 48 buildings and at 27 locations. While most of these locations were situated in the district headquarters, seven locations were outside district headquarters, including Ajnala, Baba Bakala, Abohar, Malout, Dhuri, Chhokra Rahon (Nawanshahr) and Khooni Majra (Kharar), he added. The counting would not be conducted at the district headquarters in Sangrur and Nawanshahr.

The CEO stated that the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the strong rooms at the counting centres had been given utmost priority. The strong rooms were secured with a double-lock system and were under continuous CCTV surveillance. Representatives of political parties and authorised personnel could monitor the security through LED screens placed outside each strong room, displaying live footages of the surroundings. Additionally, a visitor register was maintained by on-duty personnel to record all visits and an official conducted daily inspections to ensure compliance with all protocols.

Sibin C said a comprehensive three-tier security system had been in place around the counting centres. The access to the centres had been restricted, with only accredited individuals being allowed entry. The counting centres were equipped with CCTV cameras for extensive monitoring. Additionally, Quick Response Teams were in place to handle any incidents promptly, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

