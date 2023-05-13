Counting for high-stakes Jalandhar bypoll today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

The anxious moments have started for leaders of all parties as the counting of votes for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is slated for tomorrow.

Congress leaders, including PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring, LoP Partap Bajwa and ex-PCC chief Navjot Sidhu, reached the city. From the Aam Aadmi Party, just one leader is learnt to have arrived and others are learnt to be going to New Delhi to attend the engagement ceremony of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha with Bollywood start Parineeti Chopra.

As counting of votes polled for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is to be held tomorrow morning, the local administration finalised all preparations.

The counting centres have been set up at Director, Land Records, State Patwar School, and Government Arts and Sports College on Kapurthala Road. Fourteen tables have been set up for counting and 20 teams of counting staff have been tasked with the job. Each counting team will include a supervisor, counting assistant and a micro-observer.

Strongrooms near the counting centres are being guarded by the paramilitary forces since Wednesday.

While the counting will start at 7 am, the counting of votes registered in EVMs will begin at 8 am. There were 19 candidates in fray for the elections, including Sushil Rinku from the AAP, Karamjit K Chaudhary from the Congress, Inder Iqbal Atwal from the BJP, Dr Sukhwinder S Sukhi from the SAD and Gurjant Kattu from SAD (A).

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election officer Jaspreet Singh listed out some directions of the ECI, “Carrying of mobile phones will not be allowed inside the counting centres. This will also be a no-weapon zone. TV screens have been put up at the media centre for live updates.”