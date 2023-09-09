Couple assaults cops, tears uniforms in Abohar village

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 8

A police party which went to interrogate a person at Kundal village of Abohar on the complaint of his brother was attacked, injuring two cops.

DSP Avtar Singh said that some time ago Jasbir Singh of the same village had allegedly beaten up his brother Jaspal. On the latter’s complaint, ASI Kuldeep Singh and constable Lovedeep of Sadar Police Station went to Kundal on Friday to nab Jasbir. The latter and his wife attacked them and tore their uniforms.

