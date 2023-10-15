Couple booked for Rs 20 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 14

The Moonak police have booked a man and his wife for duping a Haryana resident of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. After the accused neither sent him to Canada and nor returned the money, the mother of the victim lodged a complaint.

As per allegations of Tohana resident Prempati, she wanted to send her son Gurdeep Singh to Canada. Her son-in-law Kuldeep Singh informed her that he knew Gurinder Singh and his wife Gurj Kaur who work as immigration consultant.

The couple initially demanded Rs 30 lakh, but later, the deal was finalised for Rs 20 lakh. Prempati alleged that they transferred Rs 20 lakh to the bank account of Gurinder on June 17, 2022. But the couple failed to send his son to Canada.

#Canada #Sangrur