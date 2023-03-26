Couple detained in Jammu area

Jammu, March 25
The police on Saturday detained a couple from RS Pura in Jammu for allegedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, who is allegedly the mentor of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.
Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were detained by the police after raids at their village on Friday. Later, they were handed over to the Punjab Police, a spokesperson said. Sources said the Punjab Police had given a tip-off to the J&K Police about Amrik after finding technical evidence against him.
