Couple dies in road mishap; family, farmers block road

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 13

Family members of a couple who died in a road mishap near Kotshamir village in the district on Wednesday staged a protest at the Civil Hospital today. They were being backed by farmer organisations.

People under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) and the BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) blocked the road in front of the Civil Hospital demanding the arrest of the accused and get justice for the victim’s family. They announced that the last rites of the dead would not be performed until the family gets justice.

Farmer leaders Buta Singh Tungwali, Manjeet Singh and Jagdev Singh said the police had registered a case against the accused SUV driver due to public pressure, but he had not been arrested yet.

They said the accused should be arrested immediately and action should be taken against him. Police administration officials reached the spot and assured them to resolve the issue, but the protest continued till the filing of this report. They said a woman died after being hit by the SUV, while her husband was hit again by the driver, leading to his death.