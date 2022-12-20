Couple held for killing NRI in Sriganganagar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 19

The Sriganganagar police have arrested a couple for allegedly killing an NRI and burning his body in a plastic container.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Bawri (23) and his wife Jasmine (23). Additional SP Satnam Singh Mehndiratta said the victim, Varinder Singh Rathod (50) of Chak 7-Z village, worked as a supervisor in Sri Lanka and had come for his daughter’s marriage.

Rathod met Jasmine, who worked with an orchestra group, three months ago. She borrowed money from the victim and came to know about his daughter’s marriage. Jasmine reportedly called Rathod to her rented house in Krishna Kunj Colony.

The accused took away the ATM card of the victim and hit him with a sharp object, which resulted in his death.

Later, the accused packed the body in a plastic container and set it on fire at an isolated place in Vishnu Nagari.

