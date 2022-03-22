Death of three persons: Court accepts cops' cancellation report

Faridkot, March 21
The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate today accepted the cancellation report submitted by the police in a year-old case pertaining to the death of three persons here in which the brother-in-law of a Congress leader from Muktsar district was booked. A person had died by suicide after killing his two young children.
Murder-suicide
- The case pertains to the death of three persons
- The brother-in-law of a Congress leader from Muktsar district had been booked
- Last year, the wife of the deceased had given her consent to the cancellation report presented by the police
On October 29 last year, the wife of the deceased had appeared before the court and given her consent to the cancellation report presented by the police in the case.
Even an NGO, which had approached the court on October 8 last year and opposed the cancellation report claiming it to be an attempt to help the politically influential accused, also agreed to withdraw the protest application.
On September 17, the Faridkot police had moved an application in the court here, seeking the cancellation of the FIR in the case.
The court had summoned the brother and wife of the deceased for their statement in view of the cancellation report. While the brother had given his consent on October 8, the wife made a similar statement in the court later.
It was alleged on February 6, 2021, Karan Kataria, a Faridkot resident had killed his two children in sleep before dying by suicide. As per the FIR, it was alleged Dimpy Vinayak, a close relative of a Congress leader, had extorted Rs 1.22 crore from Kataria.
