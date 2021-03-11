Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

Accepting the recommendations of the board of doctors for former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is currently lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to implement the diet plan.

Sidhu was taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital, for a medical checkup on Monday, following the court orders on his request for a special diet in the jail.

Besides recommending a special diet, the board of doctors advised Sidhu to exercise daily for 30 to 45 minutes. Sidhu has to avoid processed food, desi ghee and white butter. The medical reports, accessed by The Tribune, revealed that Sidhu had chronic deep vein thrombosis (DVT). However, Sidhu is currently asymptomatic for the disease.

The board has also recommended Sidhu to take an oral anticoagulation tablet (blood thinner). Besides, firboscan, a non-invasive test that helps assess the health of liver, showed significant fat (Grade II-III) in the liver with suggestion of cirrhosis. The doctors have also suggested Sidhu to continue folic acid and Vitamin B12 supplements. In addition, Sidhu has been asked to take Vitamin E.

Recommended

Early morning

Rosemary tea (1 cup), ash gourd or coconut juice

Breakfast

Lactose-free milk, flax, chia or melon seeds, 5-6 almonds, 1 walnut, 2 pecan nuts

Mid Morning

Juice/fruit/sprouts

Lunch

Multigrain chapatti, seasonal vegetable, raita, green salad, lassi

Dinner

Mixed vegetables, dal soup, sauted green vegetables

Bed time

Chamomile tea

#navjot sidhu