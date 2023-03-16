Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case

Balwant Garg
Faridkot, March 16
A Faridkot court on Thursday allowed anticipatory bail to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the Kotkapura police firing case, but denied the relief to Sukhbir Badal.
While summing up discussion on the bail application, the application was partly dismissed for applicant no. 2, Sukhbir Badal. However, the application was partly allowed, whereby applicant no.1, Parkash Singh Badal, was directed to surrender before the ilaqa magistrate, Faridkot, within 15 days, and in the event of his arrest, it was said that he be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with one surety in the like amount.
The court said Parkash Singh Badal would not leave India without the court’s permission.
The order was passed on the anticipatory bail applications of the Badals by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Kalra.
The court said Parkash Singh Badal was considered for anticipatory bail in light of his advanced age.
