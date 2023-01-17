Court allows CBI to obtain voice samples of suspects

Tribune News Service

Ramrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 16

A CBI court has allowed the agency’s plea for taking voice samples of the accused arrested in an alleged nationwide Food Corporation of India (FCI) scam.

The CBI in the application stated that voice samples were required to ascertain whether the accused persons were involved in the audio recordings available with the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the court has also extended the police remand of three accused — Rajeev Kumar Mishra, Deputy General Manager Ravinder Singh and Satish Kumar Verma.

While arguing on behalf of the CBI, Narender Singh, public prosecutor, had sought further nine days remand of the accused on the grounds that it was required for confronting them with other accused persons and with digital data extracted from laptops and mobile phones and to further unearth the conspiracy and role of other unknown persons.

He said the accused had not fully cooperated and some important aspects that came up during the course of their remand could not be completed.

On the other hand Siddharth Pandit, counsel of the accused, opposed the remand by stating that nothing more was to be investigated from the accused.